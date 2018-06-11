GOP Governor race goes to runoff between incumbent McMaster, political newcomer Warren

Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the South Carolina primary election and we'll be following results as they come in.

Top races included the South Carolina gubernatorial election and multiple state and federal congressional elections to determine the Republican and Democratic candidates that will be on November's ballot.

Governor

Republicans will return to the polls in two weeks for a runoff between incumbent Henry McMaster and political newcomer John Warren.

Incumbent McMaster is seeking to be elected to remain in office after taking Nikki Haley's position in 2017 when she was appointed by Pres. Donald Trump to serve as UN Ambassador. McMaster has been endorsed by Trump.

"You don't fire the coach and hire a rookie," McMaster said in a speech after results came in, touted business investments under his leadership and the Trump endorsement.

Greenville businessman Warren will face McMaster in the second contest on June 26.

Warren who is not a career politician said he would like to clear out corruption in the Statehouse and said the people of South Carolina deserve a governor with real world experience.

"It's time to change the coach," Warren said in a speech after the announcement.

Eight candidates were vying for their party's nomination in the race for governor: Henry McMaster (R), Kevin Bryant (R), Yancey McGill (R), Catherine Templeton (R), John Warren (R), Phil Noble (D), James Smith (D), and Marguerite Willis (D.)

Martin Barry, an American party candidate who is seeking the position of governor, will appear on November's general election ballot.

South Carolina's 4th Congressional District

The race to fill Rep. Trey Gowdy's seat in Congress was one of the most crowded races in the country with 13 GOP candidates and 4 Democratic candidates on Tuesday's primary ballot.

Gowdy announced in January that he would not seek reelection at the end of his current term and will instead be returning to the judicial system.

Republican candidates included: Shannon Pierce, Claude Schmid, Lee Bright, John Marshall Mosser, Mark Burns, Dan Albert, Barry Bell, Stephen H. Brown, William Timmons, Dan Hamilton, Justin David Sanders, Josh Kimbrell and James Epley.

Lee Bright was declared as advancing to the runoff for the GOP nomination, however, as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, his competitor was not yet announced.

Democratic candidates included JT Davis, Eric Graben, Lee Turner, Will Morin, and Brandon P. Brown.

Just after midnight, the Associated Press declared the democratic nomination race would go to a runoff between Lee Turner and Brandon P. Brown.

Guy Furay, an American party candidate who filed to run, will appear on November's general election ballot as well.

South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Jeff Duncan is seeking reelection for 3rd Congressional District of South Carolina, a position he has held since he was elected in 2010. He will not appear on Tuesday's primary ballot since he is the only Republican candidate running for the position.

Democrats Hosea Cleveland and Mary Geren were competing for the Democratic nomination for the seat.

Geren was declared the Democratic nominee by the Associated Press on Tuesday night.

Dave Moore, an American party candidate, will appear on November's general election ballot as well.

South Carolina Secretary of State

Incumbent Mark Hammond was declared the GOP nominee for Secretary of State by the Associated Press.

South Carolina Attorney General

Early Monday morning the Associated Press declared the GOP nomination for Attorney General would advance to a runoff between incumbent Alan Wilson and Todd Atwater.

Primary Advisory Questions

The following questions will appear on ballots for the 2018 primary. They are nonbinding and are used by political parties to determine voter interest and support for an issue.

Below are the questions:

Democratic Primary

Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?

Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?

Republican Primary

Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?

Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal tax code for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?

Voters will notice a change to South Carolina's iconic "I Voted" stickers when they leave the polls on Tuesday. The Palmetto Project announced the design would be getting a makeover in time for the primaries.

Runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, June 26. General elections will be held on Tuesday, November 6.

