Greenville PD: Woman missing since May found safe

The Greenville Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a woman missing since May was found safe and sound.

Officers said 54-year-old Rhonda Richard was last seen in the downtown Greenville area on May 29. They said that was the last time she had any contact with family members.

Her family said Richard told them she was going to call them when she met up with one of her friends, but that call never came.

"I just need to know that she's okay," said Victoria Nixon, Richard's daughter. "Just call and tell them. Tell them where she's at so we can make contact with her just to know she's okay."

Greenville Police were asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911, and by Tuesday they confirmed she was found.

Officers posted to their social accounts around 7 p.m. saying Richard was found safe and sound.

No further details were released.

