2018 US Youth Soccer Presidents Cup kicks off in Greenville, June 12 at Fluor Field

The 2018 US Youth Soccer Presidents Cup kicks off with a player event on June 12, at Fluor Field.

CESA is partnering with Greenville Drive baseball for a 2018 Presidents Cup Player Event on Tuesday night, gates opening at 4:45 p.m.

Players and Parents are invited to swing by Fluor Field on Tuesday, for music, games, food and drink, and much more.

Following the event, players and parents are welcome to stay for free admission and watch the Greenville Drive take on the Rome Braves at 7:05 p.m.

CESA and the Greenville Drive ask all players to bring items to swap with other players to commemorate their trip to the 2018 Presidents Cup and the following days of tournament play at MESA Soccer Complex in Greenville.

Event Dates:

June 12, Registration/ Player Event

June 13-15, Preliminary Play

June 16, Semifinals

June 17, Finals

More information on the event can be found here: https://www.usyouthsoccer.org/south/presidents-cup/

MORE NEWS: There was a second earthquake in North Carolina Sunday night

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.