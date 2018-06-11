Coroner identifies man killed in Greenville Co. moped crash, says dog survived

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a moped driver was killed in a crash that also injured a dog on Monday.

The coroner said a man driving a red moped on State Park Road toward Travelers Rest crashed into a white truck that turned in front of him. The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner identified the victim as Jeffrey Dewight Ruff, 58, of Hilltop Drive in Travelers Rest. Ruff died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

A dog was also riding on the moped and was injured, the coroner said. The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

