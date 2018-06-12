Police: Section of Haywood Road closed due to downed power lines

Greenville police said Haywood Road was closed near Halton Road due to downed power lines Tuesday morning.

Police said Haywood Road will be closed between Halton and Transit will be closed for a few hours and drivers should plan an alternate route for their morning commutes.

Lines and a utility pole fell onto the road.

Duke Energy was also reporting outages in the area.

Duke’s online outage map showed 20 people without power and estimated that service will be restored by 11 a.m.

