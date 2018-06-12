Spartanburg Co. firefighters rescue baby fawn trapped near retention pond

Firefighters with the Boiling Springs Fire Department in Spartanburg County said they rescued a baby deer and reunited the fawn with its mother on Monday.

Firefighters said the fawn got struck on the wrong side of a fence near a retention pond.

The mama doe was a little nervous and paced around while firefighters worked, but they were glad to report a happy reunion between the two.

Firefighters posted photos of the cute little fawn on Facebook:

