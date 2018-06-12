Spartanburg Co. firefighters rescue baby fawn trapped near reten - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. firefighters rescue baby fawn trapped near retention pond

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters rescue fawn (Source: BSFD) Firefighters rescue fawn (Source: BSFD)
BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters with the Boiling Springs Fire Department in Spartanburg County said they rescued a baby deer and reunited the fawn with its mother on Monday.

Firefighters said the fawn got struck on the wrong side of a fence near a retention pond.

The mama doe was a little nervous and paced around while firefighters worked, but they were glad to report a happy reunion between the two.

Firefighters posted photos of the cute little fawn on Facebook:

MORE NEWS – Couple killed in crash after leaving relative's funeral

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.