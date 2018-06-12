Need a job? A job fair for BMW positions is happening today

MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a hiring event Tuesday for BMW Manufacturing.

Hiring agents said positions with MAU at BMW start at $16.50 to $26 per hour. Other benefits include medical benefits, opportunity for growth, and more.

Open positions include production associate, logistics trainee, forklift operator, and mechanic.

Tuesday’s hiring event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Community College Tyger River Campus located at 1875 East Main Street in Duncan.

Click here to learn more about the job opportunities.

