Need a job? A job fair for BMW positions is happening today

BMW logo (File/ FOX Carolina) BMW logo (File/ FOX Carolina)
DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a hiring event Tuesday for BMW Manufacturing.

Hiring agents said positions with MAU at BMW start at $16.50 to $26 per hour. Other benefits include medical benefits, opportunity for growth, and more.  

Open positions include production associate, logistics trainee, forklift operator, and mechanic.

Tuesday’s hiring event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Community College Tyger River Campus located at 1875 East Main Street in Duncan.

Click here to learn more about the job opportunities.

