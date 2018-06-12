Police: Masked men storm into Union home with baseball bats, smash through door into man's bedroom

Union police said one man was arrested and another is sought after they were accused of attacking a man inside his home with a baseball bat.

The assault happened on Enterprise Street Sunday afternoon per Union Police Department incident reports.

The victim told police he and another man and woman were in a bedroom with the door closed when two partially masked men used baseball bats to break through the door.

The victim said one man hit him in the shoulder with a bat but he was able to block additional blows.

When the victim threatened to call police, the men reportedly ran off.

Police spoke to another woman who said she was in the living room when the two suspects came running into the house. They didn’t see her and continued to the bedroom.

Police said both the witness and the victim were able to identify the assailants as Rickey Brawley and Gene Moore.

Reports state warrants were filed against both Brawley, 57, and Moore, 49.

Moore was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery second degree, burglary second degree, and malicious damage to property.

Police reports indicate Brawley is also wanted in the case.

