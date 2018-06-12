Deputies: No cause for alarm after US Marshals spotted outside school in Pickens County

US Marshals seen outside a school (Viewer photo/ provided)

Pickens County deputies said there is no cause for alarm after U.S. Marshals were spotted outside a Pickens County school on Tuesday.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina after seeing the law enforcement officers at AR Lewis Elementary School.

Chief Deputy Creed Hashe, a spokesman for the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, said the US Marshals Warrant Task Forced served a warrant on someone in the area not related to the school.

Hashe said three unmarked vehicles parked at the school for about 10 minutes to exchange information.

“There is nothing connecting any of this to the school, except that they parked there briefly,” Hashe said.

John Eby, a spokesman for the School District of Pickens County, also confirmed the activity was not connected to the school.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the US Marshals Service for additional details about the operation.

MORE NEWS - Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.