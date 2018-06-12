Official: Machine problems may lead to delay in Greenville Co. election results

Voters at some Upstate polling places encountered some problems while trying to cast their ballots on Tuesday.

Elections officials in Greenville and Spartanburg County reported issues Tuesday afternoon.

Conway Bellangia, Director of Voter Registration and Elections in Greenville County, said 33 of the county’s oldest machines stopped working in three precincts, and crews were out working to replace or repair those units.

Bellangia said the machine woes led to longer lines at Taylors Elementary School in the Edwards Forest precinct and Tigerville Elementary School for the Tigerville precinct.

Despite the mechanical issues, Bellangia said no votes were lost. He said Greenville County has about 600 total machines in operation Tuesday.

Specially-trained technicians have to come recover the votes and there are only three of these technicians, Bellangia said. The issue led to delays in vote tabulations on Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, a technician was still working to recover votes form the 33 affected machines.

Henry Laye, Spartanburg County’s Director of Registration and Elections, said there was only one issue in the county.

A car crashed in front of Enoree Baptist Church, causing a power outage. The polls were still open and the machines were running on batteries.

No issues were reported in other Upstate counties but officials reported light turnout.

