2 jailed in Upstate child porn busts, including Simpsonville man accused of creating & distributing multiple files

Ford (left; Source: PCSO) and Gilmer (Source: GCSO)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

 South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that two Upstate men had been arrested and accused of distributing child porn.

20-year-old Kyle Braxton Gilmer of Simpsonville faces thirteen charges.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Gilmer.  

Wilson said investigators discovered that Gilmer created and distributed multiple files of child pornography.  

 He was arrested on June 8 on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree and eleven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Wilson said Robbie Stetson Ford, 25, of  Central was also arrested on June 6 after another CyberTipline report led them to discover Ford had been distributing child pornography.  

Ford is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

