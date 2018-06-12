Man dies weeks after motorcycle crash in Spartanburg County - FOX Carolina 21

Posted: Updated:
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a man has passed away weeks after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The coroner said 52-year-old Randy Vanderwall of Enoree was injured in a crash just before midnight on May 19 along Highway 221 near Mount Shoals Road.

Vanderwall passed away on June 9 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center due to injuries from the crash.

"Please keep the family of Mr. Vanderwall in your thoughts and prayers during their time of grief and loss," Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

A joint investigation into the collision is underway by the coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

