Fire inspector: Construction worker injured in accident at Gateway Project

The Greenville City Fire Department and other first responders were called to the scene of an incident near the 85-385 Gateway Project.

The incident was reported as an "accident involving construction debris" around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Multiple fire engines and EMS were visible on scene.

Fire inspector Tristan Johnson said a worker working on a rebar steel cage was suspended in the air and the mechanism that stabilizes the cage began to fail. The cage shifted, pinching the worker who fell from the platform, Johnson said.

He had a harness on when he fell, Johnson said, and was lowered to the ground by a fellow worker.

The worker was transported via ambulance to the hospital in unknown condition.

