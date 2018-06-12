Warmer Wednesday ahead with afternoon thunderstorms

We’ll be back to our summertime weather pattern Wednesday with a hotter afternoon and a few late day storms.

Watch out for areas of light drizzle and patchy fog this morning, with otherwise dry and mostly cloudy conditions in the 60s. The afternoon brings the heat and storm chances as highs reach the 80s. Storms will initially develop in the mountains with a scattered nature, with some of this activity moving into the Upstate toward late afternoon or early evening.

Thursday through Saturday will be a relatively dry stretch in our forecast with only a slight chance at an afternoon storm or two with highs inching toward the mid 80s to lower 90s.

More clouds will enter the forecast by Father’s Day Sunday with a few more afternoon showers and storms, but it still shouldn’t be a washout. The same type of forecast will persist into early next week.

For now, the tropics remain quiet aside from a weakening hurricane Bud in the eastern Pacific.

