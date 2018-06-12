Domino's Pizza is fixing potholes around the country and Greenville could be next

It's no secret that there are roads in South Carolina that need work - and your town could be the next one to get some help from an unexpected place... Domino's Pizza.

The world's largest pizza company said potholes can cause "irreversible damage" to your pizza during delivery and they're hoping to drum up business with customers while saving pizza from bad roads around the country.

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal," said Domino's USA President Russell Weiner. "Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen."

The pizza company is asking customers to nominate their hometown for their "Paving for Pizza Project."

They have already helped repair roads in Bartonville, TX; Milford, DE; Athens, GA' and Burbank, CA.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE YOUR TOWN FOR "PAVING FOR PIZZA"

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.