48 people in SC among thousands of suspected child predators arrested in 'Operation Broken Heart'

On Tuesday the Department of Justice announced the arrests of thousands of suspected child predators during a three-month operation - and dozens of the suspects were nabbed in South Carolina.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces in all 50 states investigated complaints about crimes against children committed via technology as part of "Operation Broken Heart."

The investigations in March, April and May led to the arrests of more than 2,300 people accused of online child sex offenses. Forty-eight of the arrests were in South Carolina.

Of the thousands of offenders, the Department of Justice said 195 people were identified who either produced child porn or committed sexual abuse against children.

The identified 383 children who suffered recent, ongoing or historical sexual abuse or were victims of the production of child pornography.

"Internet predators continue to find new and innovative ways to prey upon our children and South Carolina is no exception," said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. "We must continue to expand our efforts to not only investigate and prosecute these crimes, but educate parents and youth on how they can be more vigilant and safe using technology."

