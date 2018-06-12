Anderson PD requests help from public identifying armed suspect

On May 7, deputies said that two people were seen having a confrontation outside of a Quick Trip and armed with an assault style rifle in Anderson Co.

According to the report, the two men were first seen parked in a silver Mercury Marquis outside of the store.

The subjects entered the Quick Trip, and once they left, they had a confrontation outside by their vehicle. Deputies said, this was when one of the men removed an assault style rifle from the vehicle.

He then kept walking around the vehicle in the QT parking lot, per the report.

The Anderson Police Department needs your help identifying the people in these photos.

Deputies ask, if you can identify the person or persons please contact the Anderson Police Department, Corporal Gardner at 864-318-0798 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

MORE NEWS: 2 jailed in Upstate child porn busts, including Simpsonville man accused of creating & distributing multiple files

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.