Voters turn out to cast ballots in relatively smooth SC primary election process

Voter turnout is yet to be determined across the Upstate as voters cast their ballots in Tuesday’s primary elections and so far, the election process seems to be going fairly smoothly aside from a few minor glitches.

FOX Carolina contacted election offices across the viewing areas:

Abbeville County reported a slow turnout and low batteries on some voting machines but no major issues.

Anderson County officials say they’re seeing a steady turnout.

In Greenville County 7 or 8 older machines quit and that caused longer lines briefly at a few precincts but no votes were lost.

Laurens County reported no issues and a slow turnout.

Oconee County election officials say the turnout is normal to busy at some locations and slower in other polling places with no issues.

In Spartanburg County the power was out at Enoree Baptist Church polling location because of a car accident but the machines were able to operate on battery power.

Union County officials reported a light turnout and one machine requiring maintenance.

As for voter turnout, Greenville County’s Director of Elections and Registration, Conway Belangia says 20 percent would be a great response. He says candidates, campaigns and advertisements drive people to the polls.

FOX Carolina spoke with voters at Sara Collins Elementary about why they chose to cast ballots in this primary election.

Dorothy Ramseur says, “I think it’s my civic duty to get out and vote and I do it every time.”

Another voter named Matt says, “I’m passionate about the leadership of our community and our nation so that drives me to vote. Also I feel good when I’ve voted that I can complain about things and I’ve got the right to complain.”

