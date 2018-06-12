Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Greenville Co. Courthouse

The Greenville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect after a break in at the Greenville Co. Courthouse on June 4.

According to officers, around 3 a.m., a man used his elbow to break a window at the Courthouse on E. North St. and then proceeded to enter.

The suspect injured himself in the act and left blood behind for their forensics team to collect, per the report.

Below is surveillance video from the incident:

The Greenville Police Department advises you to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463) if you have any information regarding this case.

