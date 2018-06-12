Chief: Gunshot victim transported to hospital after shooting at Upstate apartment complex

Scene of shooting at apartment complex in Gaffney. (6/12/18 FOX Carolina)

Scene of shooting at apartment complex in Gaffney. (6/12/18 FOX Carolina)

The Gaffney Police Chief confirms, at least one person was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Gaffney.

The call came in shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday from the Limestone Courts apartment complex located on N Limestone Street.

At this time, the chief says none gunshot victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.