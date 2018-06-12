Incumbent Hammond wins SC GOP Secretary of State primary - FOX Carolina 21

Incumbent Hammond wins SC GOP Secretary of State primary

Mark Hammond. Mark Hammond.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has won the Republican nomination again.

Early results from Tuesday's primary showed Hammond receiving more than two-thirds of the vote over three challengers.

One of those opponents pointed out in November that more than a hundred South Carolina laws passed for a decade did not have the state seal, which is one of the secretary of state's duties.

Hammond blamed human error for the problem.

Hammond will face Democrat Melvin Whittenburg in November's election as the incumbent seeks a fifth term.

Hammond defeated state Rep. Joshua Putnam, who uncovered the seal problem, as well as Nelson Faerber and Kerry Wood in Tuesday's GOP primary.

