Archie Parnell gets Democratic SC 5th District nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on South Carolina's primaries in congressional races (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Archie Parnell has won the Democratic nomination in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District despite revelations from a divorce filing last month he beat his wife more than 40 years ago.

Unofficial results Tuesday gave Parnell the nomination even after Democratic officials including the party's chairman ask for him to leave the race.

Parnell's divorce records say in 1973 he broke a glass door with a tire iron, then beat his wife. Parnell didn't deny the allegations, but said he was a changed man.

Parnell defeated Mark Ali of Rock Hill, Sidney Moore of Rock Hill and professional clown Steven Lough of Camden.

Parnell's win sets up a rematch with U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman. Parnell lost by just 3 percentage points in a special election last year.

The 5th District covers more than a dozen counties in the northern part of the state including the Charlotte, North Carolina, suburbs.

9:30 p.m.

Joe Cunningham has won the Democratic nomination in South Carolina's coastal 1st Congressional District.

The construction lawyer and yoga studio owner defeated Toby Smith on Tuesday and will go on to face a Republican in November's general election.

The district, which includes Charleston and the southern coast, has not elected a Democrat since 1978.

9:15 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice has won the Republican nomination as he seeks a fourth term in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District.

Rice easily defeated Larry Guy Hammond of Myrtle Beach in unofficial results of Tuesday's primary.

Rice has been the only congressman in the 7th District since it was reestablished before the 2012 election because of South Carolina's population gains.

Four Democrats are seeking their party's nomination. Libertarian Dick Withington will also be on the ballot.

The 7th District stretches from Myrtle Beach to Florence in northeast South Carolina.

8:45 p.m.

Mary Geren has won the Democratic nomination in South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District and will take on Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan in November.

Unofficial results Tuesday showed Geren defeated Hosea Cleveland of Seneca in the Democratic primary.

The college instructor from Anderson will try to prevent Duncan from winning a fifth term in the general election in the district which covers eleven South Carolina counties in the northwest part of the state.

American party candidate Dave Moore will also appear on the ballot.

