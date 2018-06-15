DHEC lifts swim advisories for some areas of Myrtle Beach

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal collision on I-85 South in Anderson County Saturday morning.More >
Two subjects were arrested early Sunday morning after shots were fired at an Upstate sports bar and at deputies, per the Sheriff's Office.More >
The coroner said one person is dead after a crash in Greenville on Saturday.More >
Deputies said arrests have been made in connection with a drug-related incident and body found in a trunk in Spartanburg County over the weekend.More >
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
Officials with the SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported a swimming fatality on Lake Greenwood Sunday.More >
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >
All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office are investigating after they said a man was found dead in a car on Saturday.More >
Three people were shot near the Kroger grocery store on Wesley Chapel Road.More >
FOX Carolina staff members and viewers share their Father's Day photos!More >
For the first time in its five-year history, FOUR First Choice Fit® Marcus Lattimore youth football camps are being offered free of charge to all participants! Here is the 2nd of 4 camps at the CC Woodson Rec Center in Spartanburg hosted by the former Gamecock.More >
A Greenville County teen is among the finalists in a competition involving prom attire made from Duck brand duct tape.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines this month.More >
Nature photos taken by local photographers in honor of Nature Photography Day 2018.More >
AJ Brackins said he snapped these photos Thursday night in Gaffney after he noticed a cloud looked a lot like President Trump.More >
Bi-Lo unveils 3 newly renovated stores across the Upstate.More >
Spartanburg Co. elementary school students read to dogs at the Humane Society as part of a program that helps students keep up their reading skills during the summer.More >
Sprouts Farmers Market opened Wednesday at the coroner of Woodruff Road and Highway 14 in Simpsonville.More >
Here's a look at some of the South Carolina primary election candidates at their watch parties.More >
