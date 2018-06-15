DHEC lifts swim advisories for some areas of Myrtle Beach

DHEC has lifted swimming advisories in some areas of Myrtle Beach, but officials are still advising people to stay out of the water in some areas due to high bacteria counts.

DHEC lifted swimming advisories in these areas Thursday after officials said bacteria levels no longer exceed water quality standards:

53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

Nash Drive in Horry County

Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County

16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

On Sunday, the swimming advisories were lifted in the following areas:

34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

DHEC said signs are posted in the affected areas to alert beachgoers about the water. Many of these are at or near areas where stormwater enters the beach.

It is still safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory areas. DHEC said the biggest concern is swallowing water and advise people to keep their heads above and out of the water.

People with cuts and open wounds should not go in the water.

