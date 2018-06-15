Police: Father charged after one-year-old son's hot car death in Spartanburg Co.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said an investigation is underway after the death of a one-year-old.

The coroner identified the deceased 18-month-old as King Trammel.

Spartanburg police said they responded to the intersection of Overbrook Circle and Amherst Drive to investigate the death of a child on Friday. EMS also responded to the scene, however the coroner said the child was pronounced dead on scene.

On Saturday the coroner concluded that Trammel passed away due to heat-related issues. The coroner said he observed no trauma to the child's body that would have led to his death.

Spartanburg police said with the assistance of the coroner's office and SLED, investigators determined that King Trammel was left alone in a vehicle on Friday afternoon while his parents were inside their home. Police believe the child was left inside the vehicle with the windows closed and motor off for at least an hour.

When the father, identified as Aaron T. Trammel, discovered King was not inside the home, he immediately began searching for the child. The child was found unresponsive in the vehicle, said police.

Aaron Trammel tried to resuscitate King, but his efforts were too late.

Officers signed warrants on Aaron Trammel, charging him with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child. He was arrested Saturday evening.

At a bond hearing on Sunday, Trammel was given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. The judge ordered his date of initial appearance to be August 30th at 9 a.m.

Trammel's mother spoke to the judge in court saying Trammel would never hurt his son and would do anything for him. She was visibly upset in the courtroom given the timing of the incident on Father's Day weekend.

“He just lost his child and now he’s being tried after losing his son on Father’s Day. He don’t deserve this."

His mother also mentioned her son did not know the child was still in the car. She said Trammel thought the child's mother brought him inside.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the mother several times, but have not yet gotten a response.

Police say the child's mother was not charged because Aaron Trammel was determined to be the last parent to exit the vehicle.

"He lingered in the car significantly longer than the mother," said Lt. Doug Harwell. "He also was the person responsible to closing the windows and leaving the child unattended."

A final autopsy and toxicology report are pending, and will take several weeks.

The case is also under investigation by Spartanburg Police and SLED.

