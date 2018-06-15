McDowell Co. Deputies: Missing man located unharmed

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said the search for a missing Nebo man is over.

Deputies said 27-year-old Marvin Donald Branch II was last seen at his residence on U.S. 70 East around noon on Friday.

He was reported missing at 5 p.m.

Branch is 5'11" and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and Carolina work boots.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, deputies said Branch was located unharmed.

