Coroner says children, 12 and 15, killed when SUV rolled over on I-85

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal collision on I-85 South in Anderson County Saturday morning.

Per troopers, the collision took place at Exit 4 - Fair Play near mile marker 7 at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Troopers say a driver in a Chevy SUV was traveling north on I-85 when the car drove off the right side of the roadway, lost control and overturned.

Two of the back seat passengers in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, and were ejected from the vehicle, troopers say. Both occupants were fatally injured.

A third passenger who was sitting in the front seat was injured in the collision and transported by helicopter to Anderson Medical.

The driver was also injured, and entrapped in the car. Crews had to extract the driver who was then transported by helicopter to Greenville Health System.

The victims were identified as 12-year-old Nathan Wolwark and his 15-year-old sister, Kirana Wolwark, both of Kennesaw, Georgia. The coroner said they were heading to Wofford College.

Nathan died on scene after being ejected from the vehicle, said the coroner. His cause of death was blunt force trauma to the neck, chest and abdomen. Kirana was ejected from the vehicle as well and taken to the hospital, where she died during surgery at 11:56 a.m. Her cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

Help from all around

Sarah Eagle, a nursing student at East Carolina University was one of the first to arrive on scene to help any way she could. She said she was holding on to Kirana as she was struggling to breathe and helped put her on the stretcher and into the ambulance when crews arrived.

Eagle said two soldiers who had just landed from Iraq that day, also jumped into action.

An ICU nurse who passed by also came to the rescue.

Eagle said, "No mother should have to see that." But she wants the mom to know that her kids were not alone.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Wolwark family. Click here to contribute.

The collision remains under investigation. FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

NOTE: The Anderson County coroner initially reported that an older brother of the victims was killed in the crash. However, they have since corrected this information.

