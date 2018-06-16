Fierce heat for Father's Day with a few afternoon storms - FOX Carolina 21

Fierce heat for Father's Day with a few afternoon storms

Posted: Updated:

Father’s Day will bring another typical summer day in the Carolinas with hot weather and a few afternoon thunderstorms.

It will bring sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with “feels like” temperatures approaching 100 degrees in the Upstate.

After 1 PM, hit and miss thunderstorms will develop in the mountains, followed by a couple of them making it into the Upstate later in the day.

The bulk of next week will present a nearly identical forecast with sweltering heat, afternoon thunder-boomers for some, and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Our rain chances will increase a little bit by the end of next week as temperatures dial back a few degrees, but it’ll still resemble our summer-time pattern for the most part.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.