Deputies investigating case of man found dead in car in Spartanburg Co. as homicide

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office are investigating after they said a man was found dead in a car on Saturday.

Coroner Randy Bogan said the victim was found in a vehicle on Parris Bridge Road. The coroner's office was notified at 12:46 p.m.

Bogan said the victim was pronounced dead on scene, and was identified as 37-year-old Jamie Lee Miller of Parris Bridge Road.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office said the death of Jamie Miller was being investigated as a homicide, and confirmed that the death was related to an incident on Hwy 11 today.

Two suspects have been arrested at this time.

Deputies said there is no threat to the public at this time.

