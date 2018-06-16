Deputies: Murder suspect who beat, bound man in trunk of stolen car arrested with meth after chase

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said two people are in custody after a man was found dead in a car on Saturday.

Coroner Randy Bogan said the victim was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Parris Bridge Road. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Jamie Lee Miller of Parris Bridge Road.

Miller's death was ruled a homicide, but a cause of death is pending toxicology and microscopic testing.

On Monday, deputies confirmed 31-year-old Steven Clayton Scruggs of Gaffney was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Miller's death.

Deputies said on June 15, relatives of Scruggs reported two vehicles were stolen from their home and they thought he was involved in the crime. One of the stolen cars, a black Pontiac, was spotted on Parris Bridge Road and during an investigation, a deputy noticed a foul odor coming from the trunk.

Miller's body was found inside. According to the incident report, Scruggs beat, bound and put Miller's body in the trunk.

During the course of an investigation, deputies said they identified Scruggs and 31-year-old Tabitha Lianna Cook as suspects. The pair were spotted in a stolen car on Highway 11 on Sunday and when a trooper tried to pull them over, deputies said they tried to flee.

A pursuit continued until Scruggs wrecked the car, deputies said, and ran on foot. Cook stayed inside the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Scruggs is accused of then committing a home invasion, attempting two burglaries and trying to steal a car in the area of Highway 11 before he was apprehended.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said when Scruggs was taken into custody, he told deputies something may ignite or blow up, prompting the Spartanburg County bomb unit to respond to the scene of the crash.

While arresting Scruggs, deputies said they found meth in his pocket.

Scruggs is charged with murder, possession of methamphetamine, seatbelt violation, speeding, failure to stop, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Cook is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. According to her arrest warrant, Cook knew about the homicide and helped Scruggs as he tried to elude law enforcement.

The motive for the killing remains under investigation.

