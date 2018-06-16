Silver alert canceled for man missing out of Tryon after he retu - FOX Carolina 21

Silver alert canceled for man missing out of Tryon after he returned home

Kenneth Curtis Lunsford (Source: NC Center for Missing Persons) Kenneth Curtis Lunsford (Source: NC Center for Missing Persons)
Deputies said an endangered man missing out of Polk County returned home Sunday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued for 62-year-old Kenneth Curtis Lunsford Saturday evening.

He was last seen wearing a racing t-shirt, khaki pants, black slip-on shoes at 919 Rockwood Lane in Tryon, N.C. He was walking towards an unknown location.

At around 8 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch confirmed Lunsford had returned home safely.

