Silver alert canceled for man missing out of Tryon after he returned home

Deputies said an endangered man missing out of Polk County returned home Sunday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued for 62-year-old Kenneth Curtis Lunsford Saturday evening.

He was last seen wearing a racing t-shirt, khaki pants, black slip-on shoes at 919 Rockwood Lane in Tryon, N.C. He was walking towards an unknown location.

At around 8 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch confirmed Lunsford had returned home safely.

