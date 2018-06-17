Deputies: 2 subjects apprehended after shots fired at Upstate bar and at deputies before pursuit

Two subjects were arrested early Sunday morning after shots were fired at an Upstate sports bar and at deputies, per the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they initially responded to a disturbance involving shots fired at Sonny's Sports Bar located on White Horse Road just after 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived they observed a white Lincoln leaving the scene.

They said shots were then fired at a deputy and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended in the 400 block of Lily Street where one of the subjects were apprehended and two others fled on foot, they said.

Deputies had a perimeter in place and used a K9 officers as well as an air unit to conduct a search for those individuals. They said one more individual was apprehended.

The subjects' names and charges are not yet available.

A gunshot victim was located at the original location who appears to have non-life threatening injuries deputies said.

No shots were fired by deputies. No deputies were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.