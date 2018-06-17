Judge denies bond for 2 accused of trying to murder a deputy before Greenville Co. chase

Two subjects were arrested early Sunday morning after shots were fired at an Upstate sports bar and at deputies, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they initially responded to a disturbance involving shots fired at Sonny's Sports Bar located on White Horse Road just after 2 a.m. When deputies arrived they observed a white Lincoln leaving the scene.

They said shots were then fired at a deputy from the vehicle and a pursuit began. No deputies returned fire or were injured in the incident.

The pursuit ended in the 400 block of Lily Street where one of the subjects were apprehended and two others fled on foot, they said.

Deputies had a perimeter in place and used K9 officers as well as an air unit to conduct a search for those individuals. They said one more individual was apprehended.

The suspects in custody were identified as Davin Termaine Harris and Breshawnna Nicole Chick.

Harris, the driver of the white Lincoln, is charged with attempted murder, assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting arrest, driving under suspension second offense, failure to stop for blue lights, operation of an uninsured vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Chick is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, assault, and possession of over 28 grams of marijuana.

FOX Carolina’s cameras were the only ones in the courtroom when Harris and Chick appeared for bond hearings Sunday.

Harris spoke during the hearing, asking for the judge to "have mercy" and grant him bond. Harris said when shots were fired at the bar, he "mashed on my gas and kept going." He said he didn't stop for deputies because he had marijuana and didn't have a license.

The judge denied Harris bond saying he was involved in the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

“If you were there then you were part of the aspect of it," the judge said. "You don’t have to be the one to pull the trigger to get charged with attempted murder or get convicted of attempted murder."

Chick was also denied bond and they will both remain behind bars until they appear in circuit court.

Meanwhile, for law enforcement, shots fired at a deputy is not something they take lightly.

Lt Jimmy Bolt with GCSO says, “We take it very seriously. Obviously when someone takes a shot at a law enforcement officer we want to apprehend that person as quickly as possible because they're not only a threat to us, they're a threat to society as a whole so we want to get them off the street as soon as possible.”

The suspected gunman is still on the loose and investigators asking asking anyone with information to call 864-23-CRIME.

As for the shots fired at Sonny’s, deputies say they did locate a gunshot victim there and his injuries were not life-threatening.

