Sheriff: Drug-related incident in Spartanburg Co. connected to body found in vehicle; 2 arrested

Deputies said arrests have been made in connection with a drug-related incident and body found in a trunk in Spartanburg County over the weekend.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said a body, identified as 37-year-old Jamie Lee Miller, was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Parris Bridge Road Saturday. Coroner Randy Bogan said deputies were notified about the body at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, however Wright confirmed that the vehicle had been abandoned in the area for a few days before the discovery.

Wright said deputies had been out most of Saturday night investigating the death, and on Sunday, deputies announced that Miller's death was being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff Wright said troopers were involved in a chase on Sunday with a man deputies believed, and later confirmed, was a suspect in Miller's death.

Wright also said the suspect was involved in a home invasion and tried to steal two or three cars.

Sheriff Wright said Hwy 11 at Peachtree Road was shut down on Sunday as a bomb squad responded while the suspect was being taken into custody. Wright said the suspect told deputies he had something that may ignite or blow up, prompting a bomb unit to investigate.

Highway Patrol troopers, Spartanburg County deputies and a bomb unit worked together to eliminate the threat, and the suspect was arrested, said Wright.

The sheriff said a second suspect was also arrested in connection with the death of Jamie Lee Miller, but he did not identify that suspect. He said law enforcement believes at least one of the suspects knew Miller personally.

According to Sheriff Wright, deputies found a woman in the woods in Spartanburg County near Cherokee County, naked. She had been in the wooded area since Friday, said Wright, however her identity or any information on her condition was not provided. Wright did say, however, that deputies believe this case is connected to the death of Jamie Miller and the chase and drug-related incident from Sunday.

Deputies believe they have all suspects who may pose a threat to the community in custody at this time. Wright said he believes these incidents are all drug-related.

"All the meth dealers and all the people that wanna steal from these good people up here, this is your last warning," said Sheriff Wright. "That's all I'm gonna say to you."

