Sanford fears loss may have chilling effect on Trump critics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A GOP congressman who lost his re-election bid amid questions about his loyalty to President Donald Trump says he's concerned that Republicans are afraid to disagree with the president and risk bad publicity.

In an interview that aired Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. Mark Sanford says he was "very supportive" of most of the White House's policy agenda. He added: "So this was not about policy, it was about personal loyalty."

Sanford lost in the Republican primary to a state lawmaker, Katie Arrington, who repeatedly highlighted Sanford's criticism of the president.

Sanford said in the NBC interview that Republican politicians are afraid to wind up "on the losing side of a presidential Tweet."

He said that mentality is "dangerous" to the system envisioned by the founding fathers to allow for debate over policy.

