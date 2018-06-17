WCU Chancellor David Belcher passes away after cancer battle

Western Carolina University is mourning the loss of Chancellor David Belcher, who passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

Belcher passed away on Sunday at the age of 60.

The university said Belcher served as chancellor since 2011. The school said enrollment and graduate rates reached an all-time high during Belcher's tenure.

Belcher went on medical leave at the end of December. According to the university, Belcher had been battling brain cancer since April 2016.

Margaret Spellings, the president of the UNC System, released the following statement about Chancellor Belcher's passing:

"David Belcher’s passion, integrity and vision have forever shaped and strengthened the university that he loved so much. David’s fierce belief in Western Carolina University’s ability and responsibility to change the lives of students and transform the region it serves inspired the Catamount community, and it inspired me. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Susan, whose own unfailing support and passion for WCU continues, in part through the Belchers’ heartfelt and significant personal gift towards Catamount student scholarships.”

WCU Board of Trustees chair Patricia Kaemmerling also released a statement:

“Today, we are heartbroken. David Belcher, my friend and our chancellor, was a truly inspiring leader with an uncanny ability to touch the soul of everyone he met. With his razor-sharp wit, his intense focus on the pursuit of excellence and his abounding love for students, David re-energized our Western Carolina University community. If you had the chance to know him, you admired him. If you had the opportunity to work with him, you respected him. If you had the honor to call him friend, you loved him. He brought us leadership, which made us stronger. He brought us transparency, which instilled us with trust. He brought us music and laughter, which gave us joy. His stamp will forever be on this campus, in this region and in our hearts. As we all mourn the passing of our friend, our colleague and our leader, please save a special thought for Susan Belcher and other members of the Belcher family as they grieve this unimaginable loss. We are especially thankful to them for sharing David Belcher with us for these past seven wonderful years.”

A memorial service is planned for Chancellor Belcher on the WCU campus. Details will be announced at a later date.

