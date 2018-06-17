DNR confirms swimming fatality on Lake Greenwood in Laurens Co.

Officials with the SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported a swimming fatality on Lake Greenwood Sunday.

DNR officials said it happened just before 6 p.m.

The Laurens County Coroner's Office is investigating along with Laurens County Sheriff's Office. DNR is also assisting with the investigation.

The coroner said the victim was on a pontoon boat with friends and when they anchored the boat, he jumped in the water to go swimming.

The victim began struggling and said he was drowning, the coroner reported. He eventually got back on the pontoon boat and was conscious and talking to friends.

The coroner said when they arrived at the place they rented the pontoon boat from in the Twin Rivers area near Waterloo, S.C., the victim fell unconscious.

A nurse at the rental shop performed CPR for quite some time on the victim, however the coroner said the victim died at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow. The coroner said his office is trying to determine whether the death resulted from a medical issue or not.

