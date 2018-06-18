Reward offered for information on driver who hit worker directing traffic near Augusta Road

King Asphalt said they are teaming with Crime Stoppers to offer a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that injured a worker in a paving crew early Saturday morning.

The Greenville Police Department said the incident occurred on Augusta Road around 1:30 a.m. as a road paving crew was working.

Witnesses said the victim was hit by a black Honda Accord with two females inside near the intersection of Dunbar Street and Burns Street.

King Asphalt said the victim suffered a broken leg, broken ankle, a broken collarbone, and two broken wrists. A spokesperson for the company said the victim was trying to direct the car that struck him to turn because no vehicles were being allowed to drive straight due to the paving. When the worker turned away, the car reportedly drove at him and he ended up on the hood of the car. The car then took off.

King said the employee has had multiple surgeries and will require months of rehab.

Police searched the area for the vehicle involved but were unable to locate it.

A $3,000 reward is being offered

Anyone with information about the incident should call 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: He's dying of cancer. Now, he's the first patient to go to trial to argue Roundup made him sick

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.