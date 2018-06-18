Deputies: Man who assaulted victim with Crock-Pot, set house on fire says he wanted attention

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged after a case of assault and arson on Sunday.

Deputies said a resident at a home on Falling Water Way called police because 21-year-old Jacob West was screaming, threatening people and breaking things in the house.

Broken items including windows, tables, doors and a TV.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived on scene, West calmed down but then a few hours later he threw a Crock-Pot at a man and hit him in the leg.

A woman at the home told deputies West then went outside and set the house on fire. The Reidville Fire Department responded to the fire and they later contacted the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they observed a scorch mark on the home when they arrived.

When deputies talked to West, they said he told them he was upset and was trying to get the attention of his family.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and third-degree assault and battery.

