Toasty Tuesday ahead with only limited heat relief in sight

The sweltering heat continues for another couple days, but the relief we get from it is going to be short-lived later in the week.

Hot and humid today, though air temperatures should fall short of daily records (103° at GSP, 92° for Asheville). A handful of showers and storms are possible in the peak heating hours of 2-8 PM, developing initially in the mountains and possibly drifting slowly into the Upstate.

Expect a similar tone to Wednesday's forecast - plenty hot and humid with just a small chance of afternoon and early evening rain.

We’ll get SOME relief from it Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches the area from the west, which will help increase cloud cover and afternoon rain chances. High temperatures, as a result, will drop back into the middle 80s in the mountains and near 90 in the Upstate.

As the front passes by this weekend, temperatures will rebound back into the lower and middle 90s in the Upstate and middle and upper 80s in the mountains with just isolated storms each afternoon through early next week.

