Public health officials: How to avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures rise

Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are urging people to take caution as temperatures continue to rise.

"High temperatures, along with high humidity can be dangerous," said State Health Director and DHHS Chief Medical Officer Betsey Tilson, M.D, MPH. "People spending time outdoors for work or recreation should protect themselves from the sun and drink plenty of fluids to minimize risk of heat-related illness."

Some symptoms of heat-related illness include muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting, per the report.

According to public health officials, these symptoms can be avoided by taking the proper precautions.

To reduce risk of heat-related illness:

Increase fluid intake

Take frequent breaks in cool or air-conditioned places if spending extended time outside

Reduce normal activity levels

Speak to your physician about how to stay safe if you take medicines that make you more vulnerable to heat, such as drugs for high blood pressure, migraines, allergies, muscle spasms, mental illness and tranquilizers

Check on neighbors, and if working outdoors, check on your co-workers

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, especially during warm or hot weather, as temperature levels inside a car can reach a lethal level in a matter of minutes

For more information on how to prevent heat-related health issues visit: http://publichealth.nc.gov/chronicdiseaseandinjury/heat.htm.

