Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent welcomes twin boys - FOX Carolina 21

Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent welcomes twin boys

Posted: Updated:
Twin babies Dean and Nolan (Source: Kendra Kent) Twin babies Dean and Nolan (Source: Kendra Kent)
Kendra and husband Brannon welcome twin babies Dean and Nolan (Source: Kendra Kent) Kendra and husband Brannon welcome twin babies Dean and Nolan (Source: Kendra Kent)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The FOX Carolina family grew by two on Monday!

Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent gave birth to twin boys, Nolan and Dean.

Dean came into the world weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and Nolan was born weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

The twins, Kendra, her husband Brannon, and their daughter Stella are all doing great!

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.