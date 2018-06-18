Deputies say man left woman on side of road; her cause of death still unknown

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway into the death of a woman whose body was found June 15.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said a farmer found the woman's body as he was driving his tractor down Beaverdam Church Road in Mountville.

The Laurens County Coroner's Office determined the woman was deceased and an autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause of death. She was identified as Gwen Parks Wingo of Laurens.

Reynolds said there were no immediate signs of trauma or immediate signs of foul play.

After an autopsy, Reynolds said foul play was ruled out but the official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.

Deputies confirmed on Wednesday they arrested Boyd James Nabors Jr. in connection with the case.

Deputies said Wingo voluntarily got in the vehicle with Nabors at the Corner Mart gas station at Highway 76 and Torrington Road. Nabors was identified through tips after deputies shared surveillance video from the gas station.

Nabors left Wingo on the side of the road, according to deputies, but they are still trying to figure out the events leading up to her death.

Nabors is charged with obstruction of justice, drug conspiracy and soliciting prostitution. He was released Thursday on bond.

“Mr. Nabors could have avoided a lot of trouble and heartache for the family of Mrs. Wingo and most likely himself if he had only been forthcoming when this occurred," Reynolds said. "Due to Mr. Nabors leaving the scene, he caused her family a lot of unnecessary pain at such a tragic time and left them with many questions. There’s no good ending to a situation like this but hopefully it brings closure to the family of Mrs. Wingo.”

