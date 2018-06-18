Deputies: Upstate man assaulted by home invasion suspects at Gaffney residence

On Saturday night, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary in progress at a residence in Gaffney on Beaver Ridge Rd.

Once deputies were on scene, they were told that the male resident had opened his door in order to speak to two males that were outside of his home, per the report.

According to deputies, the resident then stated that the two suspects gained entry into his home and assaulted him.

Before the two suspects fled from his home, the resident stated that they took a small sum of money.

The male resident suffered some minor injuries and was treated, but is now back home, per deputies.

Investigators are working to determine if this was an isolated incident, but they would like to encourage all county residents to continue to take precautions to maintain the safety of their homes.

Based on the information deputies gathered at the scene, they believe it could be possible that the suspects left in a vehicle after running away from the residence on foot.

Deputies ask that residents report any information regarding this home invasion to Investigator Brasier at 864-489-4722 ext. 109 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

