Frontier becomes sixth airline to offer flights from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

Greenville Spartanburg International Airport officials announced Tuesday that Frontier Airlines will soon be offering flights in and out of the Greer airport.

The Frontier service will begin in September.

Nonstop flights will be offered to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Tampa.

One way tickets will start at $34.

Ticket information can be found at www.flyfrontier.com.

Currently, Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United offer service at GSP.

