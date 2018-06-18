Frontier becomes sixth airline to offer flights from Greenville- - FOX Carolina 21

Frontier becomes sixth airline to offer flights from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

Posted: Updated:
Frontier announces flights from GSP (FOX Carolina/ June 19, 2018) Frontier announces flights from GSP (FOX Carolina/ June 19, 2018)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville Spartanburg International Airport officials announced Tuesday that Frontier Airlines will soon be offering flights in and out of the Greer airport.

The Frontier service will begin in September.

Nonstop flights will be offered to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Tampa.

One way tickets will start at $34.

Ticket information can be found at www.flyfrontier.com.

Currently, Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United offer service at GSP.

MORE NEWS: Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent welcomes twin boys

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.