A PGA champion bought Eagle Zone and is turning it into a golf instructional center

Pro golfer Jay Haas is among a group of investigators buying the Eagle Zone driving range in Greenville.

Haas bought the location with his two sons, Jay Jr. and Bill; his brother-in-law, Dillard Pruitt; and the current manager of Eagle Zone, John Gerring. The sale closed for an undisclosed amount.

The group plans to invest more than $250,000 in turning the 24-acre Eagle Zone facility into a golf instructional center. They will use their connections to bring experienced and notable golf coaches to conduct clinics along with the Haas family.

Jay Jr. and the Eagle Zone's six current instructors will also offer one-on-one teaching.

“Golf has been great to the Haas family and this is another way to give back to the game with instruction and an avenue for some to further enjoy the game while getting younger players to discover it,” Haas said.

The facility will be rebranded with a new name in the coming months.

