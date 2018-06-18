Viral sign language interpreter spreading word about hearing impaired smoke alarms

It’s a sound that no one wants to hear in the middle of the night, the smoke alarm.

It was about four years ago at his Kentucky home when Jason Hurdich couldn’t hear his smoke alarm going off; he’s deaf.

"There was an apartment building next to us experiencing an arson situation. Someone had set a fire. It completely damaged the building,” explained Hurdich. “I was dead asleep, unaware what was going on around me. All of a sudden firefighters were in my apartment. They busted the door down. I had no alarm or resource to help me be proactive and address the situation."

Now thanks to a program through Fire Safe South Carolina he has piece of mind. Hurdich was approved for a specially designed fire alarm that was installed Monday. It’s a device that hooks up to a smoke alarm that vibrates to wake a hearing-impaired person up.

Josh Fulbright, Chief of Community Risk Reduction with the South Carolina Fire Marshall’s Office said anyone over the age of 6-years-old can apply for one.

Once approved, Fulbright says the units will be delivered and installed by a local firefighter to make sure it’s working properly. He says the state is getting applications every other day.

"It's great that we have the availability of these resources,” said Fulbright. “We want to make sure we get the applications and resources processed as quickly as possible."

Hurdich says he can finally get a worry-free nights rest knowing if there is a fire, this equipment will alert him to get his family out.

To apply for one of the smoke alarms click here.

