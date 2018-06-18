Crews work to rescue individual suffering medical emergency on trail at Upper Whitewater Falls

Oconee County fire officials say they are working to rescue an individual who suffered a medical emergency while on a trail at the Upper Whitewater Falls.

Officials say they have made contact with the individual and are working to get a helicopter to that location to bring the individual to the ER.

At this time, officials do not believe the individual has any traumatic injuries.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Murder suspect who beat, bound man in trunk of stolen car arrested with meth after chase

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.