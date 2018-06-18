Crews work to rescue individual suffering medical emergency on t - FOX Carolina 21

Crews work to rescue individual suffering medical emergency on trail at Upper Whitewater Falls

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Storyblocks) (file photo | Storyblocks)
NORTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -

Oconee County fire officials say they are working to rescue an individual who suffered a medical emergency while on a trail at the Upper Whitewater Falls.

Officials say they have made contact with the individual and are working to get a helicopter to that location to bring the individual to the ER.

At this time, officials do not believe the individual has any traumatic injuries.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Murder suspect who beat, bound man in trunk of stolen car arrested with meth after chase

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.