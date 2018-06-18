Police ask for help locating man they say is connected to shooting in Rutherford Co.

Forest City Police are asking for help locating a man they say is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police say Kyuntrey Kennard Jones is wanted for his relation to a shooting that occurred at approximately 11:48 a.m. on the 100 block of Hamilton Street Monday.

Officers located the 22-year-old victim to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the pelvic area. The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital and released in stable condition.

Witnesses told investigators there was an altercation between the victim and suspect just prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information on where Jones may be is asked to call 911.

