Coroner confirms 2-year-old's death at Greenville Co. pool was a - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner confirms 2-year-old's death at Greenville Co. pool was accidental drowning

Scene of death investigation on Woodridge Drive. (6/18/18 FOX Carolina) Scene of death investigation on Woodridge Drive. (6/18/18 FOX Carolina)
BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner confirmed, a 2-year-old passed away at the hospital after he was found unresponsive in a pool in Greenville County Monday evening.

The toddler was found unresponsive in a pool in the back yard of a residence on Woodridge Drive in Berea around 4:10 p.m.

Per the coroner, the toddler was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and pronounced at 7:07 p.m. by hospital doctors.

The coroner identified the toddler as Christian Tirado.

The incident is under investigation by the Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office. After an autopsy, the toddler's death was ruled an accidental drowning.

