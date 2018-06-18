Coroner confirms 2-year-old's death at Greenville Co. pool was accidental drowning

The coroner confirmed, a 2-year-old passed away at the hospital after he was found unresponsive in a pool in Greenville County Monday evening.

The toddler was found unresponsive in a pool in the back yard of a residence on Woodridge Drive in Berea around 4:10 p.m.

Per the coroner, the toddler was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and pronounced at 7:07 p.m. by hospital doctors.

The coroner identified the toddler as Christian Tirado.

The incident is under investigation by the Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office. After an autopsy, the toddler's death was ruled an accidental drowning.

MORE NEWS: Judge denies bond for 2 accused of trying to murder a deputy before Greenville Co. chase

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.