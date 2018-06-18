I-385 shut down near I-85 as Greenville Police respond to multiple wrecks

I-385 South was shut down near I-85 as Greenville Police respond to multiple crashes on Monday.

At this time, few details are known about the crashes that caused the backup.

The area should be avoided if possible.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Police ask for help locating man they say is connected to shooting in Rutherford Co.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.