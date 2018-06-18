I-385 shut down near I-85 as Greenville Police respond to multip - FOX Carolina 21

I-385 shut down near I-85 as Greenville Police respond to multiple wrecks

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

I-385 South was shut down near I-85 as Greenville Police respond to multiple crashes on Monday.

At this time, few details are known about the crashes that caused the backup.

The area should be avoided if possible.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

